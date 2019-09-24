Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Reddick. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Brantley Reddick IRMO - A funeral service for Jean Brantley Reddick, 90, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Elmwood Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, with entombment in the mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the mausoleum. Mrs. Reddick died Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Irving, Texas. Born in Nortonville, KY, she was a daughter of the late Claude V. Brantley and Shirley Lois Terrell Brantley. She attended University of Georgia and Riverland Hills Baptist Church. Surviving are her bonus daughter and former daughter-in-law and caregiver, Donyse Jadlowski (Ken) and her mother, Cecilia Ballenger, both of Fort Worth, Texas and brother, Vernon H. Brantley of Columbia, SC. Jean is also survived by her children, Martha Lynn Keats (Doug) of Santa Fe, NM, Joan Loral Culberson (Jim) of DeFuniak Springs, FL, Jane Virginia Wachs (Wick) of Augusta, Kentucky, Thomas F. Jackson III of Fort Worth, TX, and Shirley Ann Farmer of Augusta, Kentucky; grandchildren, Nicholas Jackson, Joel Jackson, Zachary Jackson, and Kimber Mendenhall (Josh) Nora Farmer, Hallie Mofford; and great-grandsons, Charlie Jackson and Jackson Farmer. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Thomas Fred Jackson, MD and her second husband, Norman Carlisle Reddick. Memorials may be made to any worthy cause of your choice. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

Jean Brantley Reddick IRMO - A funeral service for Jean Brantley Reddick, 90, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Elmwood Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, with entombment in the mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the mausoleum. Mrs. Reddick died Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Irving, Texas. Born in Nortonville, KY, she was a daughter of the late Claude V. Brantley and Shirley Lois Terrell Brantley. She attended University of Georgia and Riverland Hills Baptist Church. Surviving are her bonus daughter and former daughter-in-law and caregiver, Donyse Jadlowski (Ken) and her mother, Cecilia Ballenger, both of Fort Worth, Texas and brother, Vernon H. Brantley of Columbia, SC. Jean is also survived by her children, Martha Lynn Keats (Doug) of Santa Fe, NM, Joan Loral Culberson (Jim) of DeFuniak Springs, FL, Jane Virginia Wachs (Wick) of Augusta, Kentucky, Thomas F. Jackson III of Fort Worth, TX, and Shirley Ann Farmer of Augusta, Kentucky; grandchildren, Nicholas Jackson, Joel Jackson, Zachary Jackson, and Kimber Mendenhall (Josh) Nora Farmer, Hallie Mofford; and great-grandsons, Charlie Jackson and Jackson Farmer. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Thomas Fred Jackson, MD and her second husband, Norman Carlisle Reddick. Memorials may be made to any worthy cause of your choice. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Sept. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close