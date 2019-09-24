Jean Brantley Reddick IRMO - A funeral service for Jean Brantley Reddick, 90, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Elmwood Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, with entombment in the mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the mausoleum. Mrs. Reddick died Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Irving, Texas. Born in Nortonville, KY, she was a daughter of the late Claude V. Brantley and Shirley Lois Terrell Brantley. She attended University of Georgia and Riverland Hills Baptist Church. Surviving are her bonus daughter and former daughter-in-law and caregiver, Donyse Jadlowski (Ken) and her mother, Cecilia Ballenger, both of Fort Worth, Texas and brother, Vernon H. Brantley of Columbia, SC. Jean is also survived by her children, Martha Lynn Keats (Doug) of Santa Fe, NM, Joan Loral Culberson (Jim) of DeFuniak Springs, FL, Jane Virginia Wachs (Wick) of Augusta, Kentucky, Thomas F. Jackson III of Fort Worth, TX, and Shirley Ann Farmer of Augusta, Kentucky; grandchildren, Nicholas Jackson, Joel Jackson, Zachary Jackson, and Kimber Mendenhall (Josh) Nora Farmer, Hallie Mofford; and great-grandsons, Charlie Jackson and Jackson Farmer. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Thomas Fred Jackson, MD and her second husband, Norman Carlisle Reddick. Memorials may be made to any worthy cause of your choice. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 24, 2019