Jean Rhyne COLUMBIA - Betty (Jean) Rhyne, died peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Prisma Health Hospice at Richland Memorial Hospital in Columbia, S.C. She was born May 10, 1935 in Roanoke, Va., to the Rev. Dr. Hugh J. and Mildred D. Rhyne, and reared in Marion, Va. where her father served as President of Marion College. She moved to Columbia as a young child with her mother and sister after the untimely death of her father. She was a graduate of Dreher High School and earned a Bachelor's Degree from the University of South Carolina and a Master's Degree in Library Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Upon graduation, she served as a librarian at Goucher College in Towson, Md., and then with the Knoxville Public Library System in Knoxville, Tenn.In 1971, she moved to the Thomas Cooper Library at the University of South Carolina where she served as a reference librarian until her retirement. An avid lover of the theater and the arts, Ms. Rhyne worked several summers in her younger years in Cherokee, NC, under her late uncle, Dr. Harry E. Davis, who originally staged and directed the outdoor drama, "Unto These Hills." She continued her involvement in the theater by working with props and costuming with Workshop Theater in Columbia for a number of years. Ms. Rhyne was a longtime member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church, Columbia, and served in various roles on many committees and as a member of the congregation council. She also served as a faithful volunteer at the office of the SC Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Medical Services of America Hospice, and was a longtime member of Mensa and the Ichibana Society. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Anne Rhyne Suhr and brother-in-law, Reverend Karl F. Suhr. She is survived by nephews and niece, Fred and Joan Suhr of Little Mountain, S.C; Hugh and Emily Suhr of Decatur, Ga.; and Kris Anne and Phillip Zenoni of Marietta, Ga.; as well as numerous grand nephews and nieces. Due to the ongoing coronavirus concerns, a memorial service may take place at a later date when it is safe to travel and gather. Committal will be in Ebenezer Lutheran Church Cemetery memorial garden. Memorials may be made in her name to Ebenezer Lutheran Church,1301 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C., 29201, or to a favorite .

