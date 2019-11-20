Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Club Room, The Heritage 1829 Senate St. Columbia , SC View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Robinson Abrams COLUMBIA - A memorial service for Jean Robinson Abrams, "Florrie Jean", will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. A reception will follow in Satterlee Hall. Interment will be private. There will be a visitation for the family to receive friends Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in the Club Room, The Heritage, 1829 Senate St. Columbia, SC. Mrs. Abrams passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Hugh and Helen Robinson. Jean was a perfect wife of Floyd Abrams and mother of three wonderful children. Jean grew up in Columbia graduating from Dreher High School. Jean attended Brenau University and graduated from the University of SC where she joined Kappa Delta sorority. Mrs. Abrams was a member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, the Columbia Garden Club and the Ann Pamela Cuningham DAR Chapter. She was also a founding member of Town & Country Garden Club. Surviving are her husband of 68 years, Floyd Hiram Abrams; daughters, Robin Rutledge and her husband Charles of Blythewood and Leslie Wrenn and husband John of Chapin; son, Thomas Floyd "Tad" Abrams of Columbia; grandchildren, Christopher Reeves Rutledge and his wife Jenni of Hanahan, Sterling Robinson Rutledge of Oregon, Helen Wrenn Pridmore and her husband Michael of Chapin, and John Michael Wrenn, Jr. and his wife Lauren of Greenville; and great-grandchildren, Landon, Logan and Maddox Rutledge and Welsh, Hoyt and Mary Helen Pridmore. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Abrams was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Hugh Robinson; and sister, Anne Robinson Brown. The family wishes to thank Mike Brown, staff and caregivers of Right At Home for the exceptional patience, kindness and care provided. Memorials may be made to Trinity Cathedral Foundation, 1100 Sumter St., Columbia, SC 29201. Memories may be shared at

