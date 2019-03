Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Sifly. View Sign

Jean P. Sifly EDISTO ISLAND - Jean P. Sifly of Edisto Island SC passed away on Feb 26 2019 surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 70 from cancer. The daughter of Norman and Jean Sifly of Orangeburg SC. She is survived by her children Marshall and Emmye (Mitch), grandsons Norman and Andrew, and her brother Townsend (Pennie). She was an inspiration to many, loved and adored by all that met her, and she will be greatly missed by all who's lives she touched. The family will have a Celebration of Life at the Bay Creek Park on Edisto Isl March 10th at 1:00.