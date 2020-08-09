Jean Steele Wooten COLUMBIA - Services for Jean Steele Wooten will be held 6:00 p.m., Monday, August 10, 2020 at Boiling Springs United Methodist church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 3:00 5:00 p.m. at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Pallbearers will be grandsons. Mrs. Wooten died Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born August 16, 1940 in Lexington County and was the daughter of the late Samuel D. and Mary Ricard Steele. Mrs. Wooten was an active member of Boiling Springs UMC, the Sunshine Club, and various committees at church. Mrs. Wooten was a 1958 graduate of Gilbert High School. She retired from DHEC, Department of Mental Health and also the Department of Social Services. She enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners for her large ever-growing family. She was a hugger and well-known for a smile that could light up a room. She never met a stranger. She was predeceased in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Ernest "Bo" Wooten, her infant brother and daughter-in-law, Connie Wooten. She was the loving mother of four: Tim (Tina) Wooten, Craig (Phyllis) Wooten, Sonya (Kyle) Craft, and Lisa (Jason) Scott, all of Lexington; fifteen grandchildren, Dustin (BC), Brandon (Meagan), Beau (Emily Romanstine) and Morgan Wooten; Kristen (Bradley Albus), Colton (Ashley), Logan (Mallorie Shumate), and Chase Wooten; Tamara (Jacob) Bowdler, Kellen (Leslie), Brooke (Adam Spires) Craft; Lindsey, Blake, Brantley and Reese Scott; two step-grandchildren, Brianna (Matthew) Treaster and Charlie Allemond; nine great-grandchildren, Harper, Whitt, Cal, Rylee and Berkley Wooten; Willow and Baylee Bowdler; Hallie Joe and Declan Craft. Memorials may be made to Boiling Springs UMC, 2373 Calks Ferry Road, Lexington, SC 29073. The family would like to thank Compassionate Care Hospice for all of their love and support and Mitch with Medi Home Care. Online register at Barr-Price.com
BARR-PRICE FUNERAL HOMES 803-532-4411