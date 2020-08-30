Jean Wells COLUMBIA - A graveside funeral service for Jean Graham Wells, 94, of Columbia will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Quaker Cemetery. Rev. Taylor Wells will officiate. Memorials may be made to Gideon International, PO Box 664, Lugoff, SC 29078 or to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering c/o Blaney Baptist Church, PO Box 305, Elgin, SC 29045. Jean died Friday, August 28, 2020. Born in Florence, SC, she was the daughter of the late William James "Bill" and Louise Muldrow Graham, and wife of the late Rev. W. Lawton Wells, Jr. She received her undergraduate degree from Winthrop, and a master's degree in religious education from the Carver School of Missions. Jean taught at Camden Middle School. She is survived by her sons, William Lawton Wells (Mari) of Fort Myers Beach, FL, John Wells (Sherry) of Elgin, Taylor Wells (Lynn) of Camden, and Dan Wells (Leslie) of North Augusta; grandchildren, Harrison Wells, Samuel Wells, Sarah Wells, and Kate Wells; and a brother, William James Graham, Jr. of Durham, NC. In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was predeceased by her grandson, Jack Wells. The family wishes to thank the staff and employees at The Haven for the loving care and comfort that they provided for mother. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Wells family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com
.