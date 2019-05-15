Jean Workman Epting CAYCE - Jean Workman Epting, 94, of Cayce, passed away May 13, 2019. She was the wife of Maxcy W. Epting, her devoted husband of 75 years, who predeceased her one year ago. She was born on May 25, 1924, in Newberry, SC, to the late Pinckney Clair and Margaret Young Workman. Surviving are her family; Dan Epting and Sandra Stone, Timothy and Barbara Epting, Beth and Barry Hall; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; her sister, Ann Penn; and brothers, Tom Workman and Ned Workman. She was predeceased by two brothers and four sisters. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 17, 2019, in the sanctuary of Cayce First Baptist Church, 600 Holland Ave. from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be in Southland Memorial Gardens, 700 W. Dunbar Rd, West Columbia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cayce First Baptist Church. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on May 15, 2019