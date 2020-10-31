Jeanette Rivers Johnson

October 17, 1952 - October 25, 2020

Swansea, South Carolina - Jeanette Rivers Knotts-Johnson, 68, of 250 East Fifth Street, Swansea, SC departed from this life on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Lexington Medical Center after suffering from a brief illness. Jeanette Johnson was born on October 17,1952 to the late Mr. Woodrow (Hazel ) Rivers in North, SC. Jeanette Johnson was a faithful member of St, Mark United Methodist Church in North, SC. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Hercules Johnson of the home; four children and six grandchildren.

Wake services will be on October 31, 2:00 p.m-7:00 p.m. at the Knotts Funeral Home Chapel in Swansea, SC. Gravesite services will be held at the St. Mark United Methodist West Cemetery in North, SC on Sunday November 1, 2020 at 12:00p.m. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home of Swansea, SC.





