Jeanette K. Whaley COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Jeanette K. Whaley will be held 11:00 a.m. (viewing at 10:00 a.m.) Thursday at Rehoboth United Church of Jesus Christ Apostolic, 3420 N. Beltline Blvd., with burial in Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Viewing for Mrs. Whaley will be held today from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Visitation with family from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are her children, Betty J. Nathan, William (Janett) Nathan, Brenda Nathan, Cynthia (Abraham) Brown, Julia Harvin, and Ronald (Gail) Hopkins. Condolences for Mrs. Whaley can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 3, 2019