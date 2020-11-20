Jeanne W. Blackmon-Scott
June 29, 1933 - November 16, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Jeanne W. Blackmon, a Spring Harbor resident, passed away peacefully on November 16th 2020 . A visitation and reception to honor and celebrate her life will be Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm in The Mill Room of Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31907.
Jeanne was an outgoing, loving mother who brightened every life she encountered. Jeanne was born June 29th of 1933 to Walter and Martha Wilde of Columbus and lived a life full of personal achievements. Jeanne was a gifted dancer that led to her leading the Columbus Christmas Parade as head majorette. A dance scholarship to Auburn followed her years at Columbus High School. Her athleticism and motivation were paramount in her long, storied career as a tennis player. Jeanne picked up a tennis racket for the first time at age 28 and when she was 30 she was crowned the City Champion. She went on to achieve high state and southern rankings culminating in being ranked 6th in the U.S. in the 35 and under division. Jeanne hated losing, and her fierce determination assured she would not experience it too much. Many years were spent giving free clinics for ladies at Lake Bottom Park. Jeanne lived in Florida for 20 years before returning to her beloved home town. As matriarch of the family, Jeanne was revered for her guidance and support. Her laugh was infectious and shared freely with many treasured friendships.
Jeanne is survived by her sister, Patsy Hollyhand of Tuscaloosa; her brother-in-law, Whit, from Columbus; son, Michael Blackmon of Jupiter, FL; daughters, Jeannie Edmonds from Columbia, SC, Gay Blackmon of Columbus, and Keely Blackmon of Fortson, GA; as well as many grandchildren/great-grandchildren and blessed in-laws.
