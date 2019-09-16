Jeanne Hanley CAMDEN - A service to celebrate the life of Jeanne Haynes Hanley, age 72, will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at First Baptist Church Camden. Rev. Dr. Jim Goodroe will officiate. Burial will follow at Quaker Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the First Baptist Camden Fellowship Center from 6:00 to 7:30 PM. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Camden or Karesh Long Term Care and Rehab. Jeanne died on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Born in Camden, she was the daughter of the late Cleo McCaskill and J. T. Haynes, Sr. Jeanne received her nursing degree from USC, and served as the Administrator for Karesh Long Term Care and Rehab. She is survived by her husband, Stephen L. Hanley; son, Chris Hanley (Karen) of Blythewood; daughter, Stephanie Caldwell (David) of Camden; grandchildren, Hanley Lewis (Cody) of Summerville, Bennett Caldwell of Camden, and C.J., Miriam, Eliza, and Jedidiah Hanley of Blythewood; sister, Martha Womack (Jimmy) of Lugoff ; sisters-in-law, Marcia Haynes of Heath Springs and Shirley Hanley of Camden; brothers-in-law, John Cassady of Charlotte and Rusty Hanley (Sam) of Atlanta; and numerous nieces and nephews and family that loved her very much. Jeanne was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Patricia Cassady, and brother, Tommy Haynes. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Hanley family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 16, 2019