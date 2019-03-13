Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jeanne Redding O'Kelly Little LEXINGTON Funeral services for Jeanne Redding O'Kelly Little, 82, will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at White Rock Baptist Church with interment to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to White Rock Baptist Church, 1409 Peace Haven Rd., Chapin, SC 29036 or Pruitt Health Hospice, 903 Elmwood Ave., Ste. A, Columbia, SC 29201. Mrs. Little was born April 2, 1936 in Columbia, SC, and passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Mary Seay and William Fred Redding. She was a member of White Rock Baptist Church and the Joymakers Sunday school class. Mrs. Little's work life included many years as a legal secretary for prominent law firms in Columbia and Charleston, followed by several years at the Aiken County Clerk of Court. Perhaps her greatest gifts were her love of color and her eye for design, which inspired impressive accomplishments in her many personal interior design efforts. Mrs. Little is survived by her daughters, Kathy Richardson (Larry), Lynne Day (Glenn) both of Lexington; son, David H. O'Kelly (Laurie) of Columbia; daughter, Tracy Klatt (Eric) of Beaufort; granddaughter, Kelly D. Lucas of Chapin; grandsons, Kevin Day (Candy) of Lexington, Brad O'Kelly (Natalie) of Charlotte, NC, Bryan O'Kelly of Charleston; granddaughter, Katie Klatt of Beaufort; great-grandchildren, Brian and Emma Lucas and Talia Day, all of Lexington. The family wishes to thank Pruitt Health, Pruitt Hospice and, in particular, Ms. Little's special angel, Shirley Bush, for their loving and compassionate care. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.

503 N Lake Dr

Lexington , SC 29072

