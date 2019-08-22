Jeanne S. Craig COLUMBIA Jeanne S. Craig, 88, of Columbia, died Monday, August 19, 2019. Born in Sanford, FL, on March 23, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Minerva and John Straiton. Mrs. Craig graduated from Woman's College in Greensboro, NC and taught English for many years. She was a member of the Junior League of Columbia and was a long time docent at the South Carolina State Museum. She was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church and delighted in teaching 3rd grade Sunday School. She also served as a Deacon and in the Women of the Church. Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Glen Craig, Sr.; son, Glen Craig, Jr. (Liz); daughter, Jeanne M. Craig; grandsons, David Craig (Anna) and Daniel Craig; great granddaughter, Caroline Craig. The funeral service for Mrs. Craig will be held 11 o'clock, Saturday, August 24th, in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, 1324 Marion Street, Columbia. The Reverends David H. Lauten and Bryan F. Bult will officiate. A private interment will follow the service in the churchyard. The family will receive friends in the Atrium of Jackson Hall prior to the service beginning at 10 o'clock. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1324 Marion Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Aug. 22, 2019