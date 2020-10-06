1/1
Jeanne Simons Pitcher
1931 - 2020
Jeanne Simons Pitcher
December 27, 1931 - September 30, 2020
Charleston, South Carolina - Jeanne Simons Pitcher of Mt. Pleasant, SC, the former Jeanne Frost Simons of Charleston, S.C., and the widow of Charles Scholey Pitcher, died at home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born in Charleston on December 27, 1931, the daughter of Keating Lewis Simons and Annie Keitt Walker Simons.
Jeanne graduated from Ashley Hall in 1949, and later attended Winthrop College. A fun loving and notoriously mischievous child, Jeanne developed a love of horseback riding that she nurtured throughout her life. She founded The Edge Riding School in Churchville, Virginia, and for decades shared her passion for hunt seat equitation with young riders in the Shenandoah Valley. When not at the barn, Jeanne loved to read, garden, cook and entertain. She could often be spotted on the porch with friends - a drink in hand, cut flowers on the table, and a loyal pet by her side.
Jeanne is survived by her children: Thomas Russell Foster III; Susan Foster Barber and her husband Jim; Michael Watson Foster and his wife Amy; Keitt Foster Riseng and her husband Lars; Caroline Hampton Duncan and her husband Scott; Jeanne Foster Kuyper and her husband PJ; grandchildren: Anna Barber Marsh; Susan Rezner Barber; Espen Riseng; Cecilie Riseng; Annie Christine Kuyper; Peter Walk Kuyper III; Charles Hampton Kuyper; great-grandchild Caroline Dill Marsh.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Scholey, her brother Keating Jr., and her granddaughter, Caroline Dill Barber of Columbia, SC.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pompion Hill Chapel Foundation, 724 Royall Ave., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com
Arrangements by James A. McAlister, Inc. (843)766-1365


October 5, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
October 4, 2020
My late husband Norman and Jeanne had a good time together at all family celebrations. I loved the beautiful picture of her in her youth.
Ledlie Bell
