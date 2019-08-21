Jeanneane S. Sharpe SWANSEA - Jeanneane S. Sharpe, 67, of Swansea, South Carolina passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held at11:00 AM, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Swansea First Baptist Church with Rev. Matt Elmore and Rev. Bruce Rucker officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Baptist Church cemetery. The casket will be place in the church at 10:00 AM. Mrs. Sharpe was born in Washington, DC, the daughter of Oscar McRae and Jacqueline Smith Shealy. She received her Master's Degree in Education and was a dedicated teacher at Guinyard and North Elementary Schools for 20 years. She was a member of Swansea First Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband, Joe Sharpe; a daughter, Kayla (Richard) Viola; a son, Samuel (Kimberly) Goodwin and three grandchildren, Gabriel Lloyd, Matthew Goodwin and Riley Goodwin. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday at Culler McAlhany Funeral Home (www.cullermcalhanyfuneralhome.com). Memorials may be made to Swansea First Baptist Church.
Published in The State on Aug. 21, 2019