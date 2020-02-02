Jeannette Pearson COLUMBIA - Service for Jeannette Pearson, 87, will be held at noon on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Eau Claire Baptist Church with burial to follow in Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo, is assisting the family. Born on April 15, 1932 in Orangeburg, Jeannette passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was the wife of the late George Nolon Pearson. Jeannette was a member of Eau Claire Baptist Church where she served in many capacities. She was a member of Epsilon Signma Alfpha. A homemaker and mother, she extended her love to foster children as well as her own. Jeannette enjoyed coaching girls softball in the Eau Claire neighborhood. She was an avid reader and gardener. Surviving are her children, Bernice Robertson (Bob), Conrad Pearson (Betty), David Pearson; two grandchildren, three step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and seven step-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband George, Jeannette was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Lewis and great-grandson, Levi Maddox Irwin. The family wishes to thank Robbie Gladney for her faithful and loving care. Memorials may be made to Eau Claire Baptist Church, 4427 N. Main Street, Columbia, SC 29203. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Feb. 2, 2020