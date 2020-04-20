Jeannette Smith COLUMBIA - Jeannette Smith, 86, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. Mrs. Smith was the daughter of Susan and Jim Porter and one of twelve children. Jeannette worked for Moe Leevy's of Columbia as a sales clerk for more than 32 years and was a member of Park Street Baptist Church. Her husband, Richard Smith, predeceased her in death as well as eight of her siblings. Those who mourn her death but celebrate her life include a son, Curtis Smith, brothers, Harvey Porter and Charles Porter; and sisters, Mildred Earnest and Ruby Manley. In light of the Novel Covid-19 virus, a private family graveside service will be held at the Greenlawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Temples Halloran Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Apr. 20, 2020