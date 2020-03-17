Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - West Columbia 200 State Street West Columbia , SC 29169 (803)-369-8256 Send Flowers Obituary

Jeannie Elizabeth Wynne Burkett WEST COLUMBIA Jeannie Elizabeth Wynne Burkett, age 68, slipped quietly away into the arms of God on March 15, 2020 from the comfort of her home and surrounded by her beloved family. Jeannie had made peace with her over 10-year cancer journey and was ready to go home to heaven. Born in Columbia, S.C. on December 17, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Henry Wynne and Frankie Cannon Wynne. Growing up in Cayce, Jeannie attended Brookland-Cayce #2 Grammar school for grades 1-3, then attended late grammar, middle and high schools in Irmo before her family moved back to Springdale where she enrolled in the 10th grade at Airport High School and graduated (Class of 1970). A graduate of Columbia College, Jeannie was an art major and received her B.A. degree and S.C. teaching certification in May 1974. It was as Airport High School that Jeannie met her lifelong best friend, Donny Burkett, whom she dated throughout high school and college and then married on June 29, 1974. They moved to Florence where Donny began an accounting job and earned his CPA license and Jeannie taught in a Florence County School District Title I school where she shared her creative talent with students who were very poor and disadvantaged. In 1976, they moved back to West Columbia where Donny started the Burkett, Burkett & Burkett CPAs, P.A. firm with his brothers and Jeannie taught for two years in Lexington School District 1. When she and Donny started their family, she became a full-time mother to Tiffany, an attorney who owns her own law firm in West Columbia, and Brandi, who is the Director of Marketing for MSA Home Health and Hospice and is married to Mike Dixon.On their 35th wedding anniversary, Donny and Jeannie received news of her advanced cancer diagnosis and began a battle for more than 10 years to overcome this unwanted resident. Fearing she would not get to know any grandbabies, God blessed her with two precious grand-daughters and time to take care of them Charley, age 5, and Riley, age 3 1/2 - two of the greatest joys and lights of her life. Jeannie was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce and, with Donny, was active in Mary Sharpe's Sunday School Class as much as her health would allow. Jeannie also gave back to her community in spending two decades supporting her most passionate causes, education and ovarian cancer. Along with Donny and other educators, parents and community leaders, Jeannie helped organize and lead the Airport High School Educational Foundation (AHSEF). She was a current Board Member and in April 2017 was inducted into the AHSEF Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. Jeannie became a passionate advocate for ovarian cancer awareness and education, serving as a Board Member on the Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Central South Carolina, speaking at the annual Butterfly Release on the steps of the State Capitol, and sharing her story to whomever needed encouragement. Jeannie did everything she could to raise awareness among women and their families about early detection and screening for ovarian and other related cancers. As Jeannie's body weakened, her faith in God only got stronger. She had grown tired of fighting this battle and the treatments had run their course. She wanted quality of life over quantity, and God blessed her with a little of both. Forty-five years ago on their wedding day, Donny wrote the following in a card he gave to Jeannie: "My wedding wish for us is this: Even though our love may render pain, joy, sorrow, and happiness, the good times will hopefully exceed the bad!! And our love will always survive!! I love you Forever." Indeed he has, and so did she. Jeannie is survived by her lifelong love, husband Donny Burkett, her daughters Tiffany Burkett, Esquire and Brandi (Mike) Dixon, and granddaughters Charley Dixon and Riley Dixon, as well as a host of immediate family members, brothers- and sisters-in-law Jimmy (Debbie) Burkett, Ronny (Mary) Burkett, Tim (Lance Wilhelm) Burkett, Andrea (Bobby) Lange, first cousins Dr. Katy Wynne and Susan (Brian) Thomas and their families, as well as a host of nieces and nephews and other cousins. She is also survived by her little fur-baby Bentley. Family visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 17th from 4 pm to 7 pm at the home of Ronny and Mary Burkett, 87 Holly Ridge Lane, West Columbia, S.C. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Jeannie Burkett will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, March 18th at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce, S.C. Officiating the service will be Trinity Pastor Dr. Eddie Coakley and Reverend Brian Thomas, Senior Pastor of NorthStar Christian Center. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Burkett, Ronny Burkett, Tim Burkett, Lance Wilhelm, Jordan Thomas and Wynne Thomas. Honorary pallbearers will be the beloved members of Mary Sharpe's Friendly Couples Sunday School Class at Trinity Baptist Church and the Board Members of the Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Central South Carolina. A private family burial will be held following the service at Greenlawn Memorial. The family extends its heartfelt gratitude to the outstanding and compassionate long-term medical care given to Jeannie by the physicians and nursing staff of South Carolina Oncology Associates, notably, retired oncologist Dr. Terry Smith and her current oncologist Dr. William Merritt. The family also received tremendous support and medical care and guidance from physicians and family friends, Dr. Steven Madden and Dr. David Kulbersh, and other medical staff affiliated with Lexington Medical Center. Deep appreciation goes to the staff of MSA Hospice and the kind caregivers with Right at Home who allowed Jeannie to pass away comfortably in her beloved home in which she raised her family. Thompson Funeral Homes in West Columbia is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Central South Carolina (

Jeannie Elizabeth Wynne Burkett WEST COLUMBIA Jeannie Elizabeth Wynne Burkett, age 68, slipped quietly away into the arms of God on March 15, 2020 from the comfort of her home and surrounded by her beloved family. Jeannie had made peace with her over 10-year cancer journey and was ready to go home to heaven. Born in Columbia, S.C. on December 17, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Henry Wynne and Frankie Cannon Wynne. Growing up in Cayce, Jeannie attended Brookland-Cayce #2 Grammar school for grades 1-3, then attended late grammar, middle and high schools in Irmo before her family moved back to Springdale where she enrolled in the 10th grade at Airport High School and graduated (Class of 1970). A graduate of Columbia College, Jeannie was an art major and received her B.A. degree and S.C. teaching certification in May 1974. It was as Airport High School that Jeannie met her lifelong best friend, Donny Burkett, whom she dated throughout high school and college and then married on June 29, 1974. They moved to Florence where Donny began an accounting job and earned his CPA license and Jeannie taught in a Florence County School District Title I school where she shared her creative talent with students who were very poor and disadvantaged. In 1976, they moved back to West Columbia where Donny started the Burkett, Burkett & Burkett CPAs, P.A. firm with his brothers and Jeannie taught for two years in Lexington School District 1. When she and Donny started their family, she became a full-time mother to Tiffany, an attorney who owns her own law firm in West Columbia, and Brandi, who is the Director of Marketing for MSA Home Health and Hospice and is married to Mike Dixon.On their 35th wedding anniversary, Donny and Jeannie received news of her advanced cancer diagnosis and began a battle for more than 10 years to overcome this unwanted resident. Fearing she would not get to know any grandbabies, God blessed her with two precious grand-daughters and time to take care of them Charley, age 5, and Riley, age 3 1/2 - two of the greatest joys and lights of her life. Jeannie was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce and, with Donny, was active in Mary Sharpe's Sunday School Class as much as her health would allow. Jeannie also gave back to her community in spending two decades supporting her most passionate causes, education and ovarian cancer. Along with Donny and other educators, parents and community leaders, Jeannie helped organize and lead the Airport High School Educational Foundation (AHSEF). She was a current Board Member and in April 2017 was inducted into the AHSEF Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. Jeannie became a passionate advocate for ovarian cancer awareness and education, serving as a Board Member on the Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Central South Carolina, speaking at the annual Butterfly Release on the steps of the State Capitol, and sharing her story to whomever needed encouragement. Jeannie did everything she could to raise awareness among women and their families about early detection and screening for ovarian and other related cancers. As Jeannie's body weakened, her faith in God only got stronger. She had grown tired of fighting this battle and the treatments had run their course. She wanted quality of life over quantity, and God blessed her with a little of both. Forty-five years ago on their wedding day, Donny wrote the following in a card he gave to Jeannie: "My wedding wish for us is this: Even though our love may render pain, joy, sorrow, and happiness, the good times will hopefully exceed the bad!! And our love will always survive!! I love you Forever." Indeed he has, and so did she. Jeannie is survived by her lifelong love, husband Donny Burkett, her daughters Tiffany Burkett, Esquire and Brandi (Mike) Dixon, and granddaughters Charley Dixon and Riley Dixon, as well as a host of immediate family members, brothers- and sisters-in-law Jimmy (Debbie) Burkett, Ronny (Mary) Burkett, Tim (Lance Wilhelm) Burkett, Andrea (Bobby) Lange, first cousins Dr. Katy Wynne and Susan (Brian) Thomas and their families, as well as a host of nieces and nephews and other cousins. She is also survived by her little fur-baby Bentley. Family visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 17th from 4 pm to 7 pm at the home of Ronny and Mary Burkett, 87 Holly Ridge Lane, West Columbia, S.C. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Jeannie Burkett will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, March 18th at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce, S.C. Officiating the service will be Trinity Pastor Dr. Eddie Coakley and Reverend Brian Thomas, Senior Pastor of NorthStar Christian Center. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Burkett, Ronny Burkett, Tim Burkett, Lance Wilhelm, Jordan Thomas and Wynne Thomas. Honorary pallbearers will be the beloved members of Mary Sharpe's Friendly Couples Sunday School Class at Trinity Baptist Church and the Board Members of the Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Central South Carolina. A private family burial will be held following the service at Greenlawn Memorial. The family extends its heartfelt gratitude to the outstanding and compassionate long-term medical care given to Jeannie by the physicians and nursing staff of South Carolina Oncology Associates, notably, retired oncologist Dr. Terry Smith and her current oncologist Dr. William Merritt. The family also received tremendous support and medical care and guidance from physicians and family friends, Dr. Steven Madden and Dr. David Kulbersh, and other medical staff affiliated with Lexington Medical Center. Deep appreciation goes to the staff of MSA Hospice and the kind caregivers with Right at Home who allowed Jeannie to pass away comfortably in her beloved home in which she raised her family. Thompson Funeral Homes in West Columbia is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Central South Carolina ( http://ovariancancermidlands.org/ ) or to the Airport High School Educational Foundation ( www.airporteducationalfoundation.com ). For a history of Jeannie's beautiful life and to make online condolences for the family please visit www.thompsonsfuneral.com Published in The State on Mar. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close