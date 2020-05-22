Jeannine "Jeanne" Karen Callahan 12/11/1956 05/18/2020 COLUMBIA Jeannine "Jeanne" Karen Callahan, 63, passed away peacefully, on Monday, May 18, 2020 after a brief illness. Graveside services will be held in Elmwood Cemetery on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. She was predeceased by her parents Charles "Chuck" Herman Callahan and Jeannine Hopkins Callahan as well as her sister, Paula Callahan Odom. She is survived by her brothers, William "Bill" O. Callahan, III and Charles L. "Len" Callahan; niece, Nickie Callahan Powell (Chris); great-niece and great-nephews, Lucas, Scarlett, and Beckham; cousin, T Hampton Hopkins (Olivia) and their children, Sam and Meg. She was a member of St Timothy's Episcopal Church. Jeanne lived her entire life in Forest Acres where she attended Bradley Elementary, Crayton Middle School and graduated from AC Flora High School in 1975. She then attended Presbyterian College and graduated in 1979 with a degree in Accounting. She spent her entire professional career of 32 years working for the State at: SC Jobs Economic Development Authority, the Department of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Commission, and the USC Athletic Department where she spent 28 years as the Account Manager. Jeanne was a devoted Gamecock fan and loved her years working at USC. Jeanne will best be remembered by family and friends for her devotion to elderly relatives most particularly to her mother. Upon retiring from USC, she was a constant caregiver for her mother until her death in 2017. Jeanne always displayed compassion and dedication that was admired by many. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on May 22, 2020.