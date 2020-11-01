Jeff Babcock
October 18, 1957 - October 21, 2020
Chapin, South Carolina - Jeff Babcock, 63, entered into heaven at his home on October 21, 2020. Born Robert Jeffery October 18, 1957 in Lakewood, OH, to Robert (Bob) and Mary Josephine (Jo), and the middle sibling to Debbie and Jeanine; he was raised playing sports, racing dirt bikes and watching his beloved Chicago Cubs and Bears play. After graduating from Clarksville High School he became a Merchant Marine in Piney Point, MD where he found his love for the water and the outdoors. On a trip home, he reconnected and fell in love with Donna M. Scott and they married on September 27, 1979 in Cherokee Park Louisville, KY. For several years they lived in Dallas, TX and then moved to Clarksville, IN where they welcomed a son, David Jackson on May 4, 1983. Jeff found work in Columbia, SC and lived there until his passing.
Jeff raised his family with fun weekend adventures camping, fishing, attending sports and coaching his son's little league teams. Jeff loved spending his time outdoors so much he based his career in landscape management. He loved music, motorcycles, fishing, cooking, following sports, and through thick and thin loved his Chicago Cubs and felt blessed to have been able to see them win the 2016 World Series. He raised Jackson with his belief of being a man of your word, and loved his wife Donna fiercely. In 2010 he welcomed his daughter in law, Melissa with an open heart. He was most proud of his three grandsons, Jack (9), Hudson (6), Nolan (1); and never showed up without a special treat for each of them in his t-shirt pocket.
In addition to Donna, Jackson (Melissa) and grandsons; Jeff is survived by his father, Bob Babcock of Clarksville, IN, sister Debbie Meyer, nieces Tiffany (George) Hall and Sarah O'Connell. He was predeceased by his mother Jo Babcock, sister Jeanine O'Connell and nephew Brendan O'Connell.
The family will lay Jeff to rest in a private beachside ceremony. Instead of flowers or gifts the family is asking for donations to MUSC Pediatric Cardiology, which would have been Jeff's wish honoring his grandson Jack's continued battle with congenital heart defect: givenow.musckids.org/donate
Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
.