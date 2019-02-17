Jeff Joyner LEXINGTON - Jeff Joyner, 61, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Born in Melrose Park, IL, son of the late Frank and Pat Joyner. Surviving are his brothers, John, Joel, James and families. He was predeceased by his wife, Lisa; a brother, Gerald and sister, Pamela. Visitation will be from 5-8p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Barr-Price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Feb. 17, 2019