Jefferson "Brody" Bates MT. PLEASANT - Jefferson "Brody" Bates, beloved two-year old son of Coleman and Kayce Bates, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, passed Friday. Close friends and family gathered Tuesday for a small service at Alhambra Hall in celebration of Brody's life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests those wishing to honor Brody's life do so by making a donation at: www.gofundme.com/f/the-bates-family. These donations will be used to spread Brody's love to help other children. Brody is survived by his parents and his big sister Porter Mae Bates all of Mt. Pleasant. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Bill and Kim Porter of Mt. Pleasant as well as his paternal grandparents Joe Mac and Annie Bates of Irmo, SC. Jesus said, Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to "such as these." - Matthew 19:14 He is there with the LORD and the LORD is with you. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mt. Pleasant Chapel.
Published in The State on June 19, 2019
