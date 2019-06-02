|
|
|
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
St. John's Episcopal Church
Jeffrey Riggs Scott COLUMBIA Jeffrey Riggs Scott (Jeff), 72, of Columbia, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Jeff was born October 20, 1946 in Charleston, WV. He was the son of the late William Austin Scott and Marjorie Jaugstetter Scott. Jeff was a 1968 graduate of the University of Kentucky and was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He enlisted into the United States Navy in 1969, where he served for four years. Following his service in the Navy, Jeff attended Georgia State University where he earned his master's degree in Business Administration and met his future wife, Mary Anna Redfern of Monroe, NC. Upon completion of his MBA, Jeff's successful career was hallmarked by his roles spent in Human Resources with Wachovia Bank. He also enjoyed his time serving as a board member and chairman for the South Carolina Student Loan Corporation. Jeff enjoyed many hobbies and interests. He was an avid reader and a well-versed student of the English language & American History. Jeff displayed an unabashed passion for his Kentucky Wildcats and the organized sports of his sons and grandsons. He found the apex of his enjoyment playing golf with his close friends and family. Ultimately, all of these diversions would be earmarked with special emphasis spent in his home away from home, Ocean Isle Beach, NC. Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Mary Anna Redfern Scott; his sons, Charles Austin Scott (Caroline) and Jeffrey Kilpatrick Scott (Morgan); grandchildren, Charles Austin Scott, Jr., William Riggs Scott, Anna Frances Scott, Hugh Wilcox Scott and Wilson Kilpatrick Scott. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Austin Scott, Jr. The service for Jeff will be held at 2 o'clock, Monday, June 3rd at St. John's Episcopal Church, Wheat Street, with The Rev. Fr. Nicholas M. Beasley officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church parish hall. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777, St. John's Episcopal Church, 2827 Wheat Street, Columbia, SC 29205, The Palmetto Baseball League, PO Box 50502, Columbia, SC 29250 or Harvest Hope Food Bank, 2220 Shop Road, Columbia, SC 29201. Lastly, Jeff's family would like to offer their sincerest thanks and appreciation to the nursing staff at Still Hopes Community for their care and dedication over the past nine months. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on June 2, 2019
