Jeffrey A. Holt COLUMBIA Jeffrey A. Holt, 39, was born January 27, 1981 in Houston, TX and passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Columbia. He was the son of Diana Nerren Holt of Columbia and Gordon E. Holt of TX. Mr. Holt is survived by his parents; his step-father, Kevin K. Bell; his beloved son, Ayden Clark; his brothers, Justin J. Holt and Christopher G. Holt, both of TX; maternal grandmothers, Carroll Coffman and Melba Hewett, both of TX, and paternal grandparents, Paul and Juanita Bell of Aiken. Christopher's tribute to Jeffrey sums him up best: Jeffrey was as kind a soul as you'd ever meet. Bright, clever, but with a case of the mumbles. But such was his personality that you'd stick around to find out what he was saying. There was nothing he wouldn't do for family and friends. Had he gotten the chance to bless the world longer, he would have most assuredly become the new "Most Interesting Man in the World" guy, hands down. How couldn't he? Boat living, concert chasing, business owning, wild-animal-whispering BeastMaster, and pimpness incarnate! And he was father, one of the greatest jobs just below mother, to one of the slickest cats on the planet. Don't be sad that he's gone; the old adage is true, be glad you got to stand on the planet at the same time as him. Be glad you got to hear him mumble. Be happy for the warmth of his flame, the kindness of his spirit. Be happy for my brother. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net

Published in The State on Jun. 21, 2020.
