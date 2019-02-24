Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Carter. View Sign

Jeffrey C. Carter EASTOVER - Jeffrey Curtis Carter, 58, of Eastover, South Carolina passed away February 19, 2019. He was born on January 24, 1961 in Columbia, SC to the CMS Jeffrey D. Carter and Maria L. Carter. He was a truck driver in the transportation industry for 35 years and received many awards for his safe driving. Curtis is survived by his mother, Maria L. Carter, and 4 cousins living in Germany and 4 cousins living in the US. He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents, Ludwig and Wilhelmina Weber and Jeffrey and Earmon Carter. There will be a Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church following the Funeral Mass. Visitation and reception will follow the Inurnment in the Ministries Building at St. Joseph. Memorials may be made to the Building Fund, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3512 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

Jeffrey C. Carter EASTOVER - Jeffrey Curtis Carter, 58, of Eastover, South Carolina passed away February 19, 2019. He was born on January 24, 1961 in Columbia, SC to the CMS Jeffrey D. Carter and Maria L. Carter. He was a truck driver in the transportation industry for 35 years and received many awards for his safe driving. Curtis is survived by his mother, Maria L. Carter, and 4 cousins living in Germany and 4 cousins living in the US. He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents, Ludwig and Wilhelmina Weber and Jeffrey and Earmon Carter. There will be a Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church following the Funeral Mass. Visitation and reception will follow the Inurnment in the Ministries Building at St. Joseph. Memorials may be made to the Building Fund, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3512 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Published in The State on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close