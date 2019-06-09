Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Holt Sr.. View Sign Service Information Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service 914 Meeting St. West Columbia , SC 29169 (803)-794-1743 Send Flowers Obituary

Jeffrey Thomas Holt Sr. COLUMBIA - Jeffrey Thomas Holt Sr. of Columbia (Also lovingly known as Jeff, Paw Paw, and Daddy) of Columbia SC, age 65, succumb to a long-term illness on Sunday June 2nd2019. He was born in Stuart Virginia on October 23, 1953. He was the only child to Ralph and Irene Holt. He graduated from Patrick County High School in Stuart Virginia. He was married to Lynn Ruth Shultz on March 19th 1977. He began work at The South Carolina State Farmers Market in 1974 and continued his work there for forty-six years. He loved the simple things that life has to offer like Gamecock football, delicious food, Diet Cokes, and most importantly being a loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Lynn Holt, his daughter Tara Grimball and son-in-law James Grimball, his niece Brittany Kimbrell and great nieces Alex and Ivy Brazell, his grandsons Nicolas Hayden Holt and Foster Thomas Grimball. Other surviving relatives include Darlene Coleman, Stacy and Mathew Marcus, Eddie and Paula Drady, and Lisa, Jerry, and Debbie Woods, and Valencia Jackson. Also, his extended family the Valentines (Rose, Ronnie and Susan, and Chris and Calvin). He was pre-deceased by his son Nick Holt and his parents Ralph and Irene Holt. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday June 11th at The Phillips Market Center, 3501 Charleston Highway West Columbia, SC 29172., at 1:30PM. Family will be accepting visitors following the service. The family has requested memorials be made to the in lieu of flowers. Please sign the online guest book by visiting

