Jeffrey K. Ross (1961 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Keeping you all in our prayers. We love you "Uncle..."
    - Johnson Family
  • "Keeping you in our prayers Vickie. We love you."
    - Tonya Barwicj
  • "I had the privilege of riding down to Warner Southern with..."
    - Rebecca Scott
Service Information
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
845 Leesburg Rd
Columbia, SC
29209
(803)-776-1092
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
845 Leesburg Rd
Columbia, SC 29209
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
845 Leesburg Rd
Columbia, SC 29209
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jeffrey K. Ross LEXINGTON, SC - Jeffrey K. Ross of Lexington, SC died October 30, 2019. He was born October 10, 1961, the son of Larry and Gwen Ross. He was a graduate of Warner Southern College, Lake Wales, Fl. He was self employed, being the owner of Highland Hardwoods, and attended Kitti Wake Baptist Church. Surviving are his parents, his brother David (Karen) Ross, and his sisters, Suzanne (Randall) Whisnant and Robin (Terry) Wright. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews; Sarah, Ryan and Alyssa Ross, Joshua and Nicolas Whisnant, Mason and Carter Wright, and his girlfriend, Vickie Jarrell. His service and burial will be conducted at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Rd., Columbia,SC, November 6, 2019 at 2:00pm with visitation from 12-2:00pm. Friends and family can sign the guest book at thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Nov. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.