Jeffrey K. Ross LEXINGTON, SC - Jeffrey K. Ross of Lexington, SC died October 30, 2019. He was born October 10, 1961, the son of Larry and Gwen Ross. He was a graduate of Warner Southern College, Lake Wales, Fl. He was self employed, being the owner of Highland Hardwoods, and attended Kitti Wake Baptist Church. Surviving are his parents, his brother David (Karen) Ross, and his sisters, Suzanne (Randall) Whisnant and Robin (Terry) Wright. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews; Sarah, Ryan and Alyssa Ross, Joshua and Nicolas Whisnant, Mason and Carter Wright, and his girlfriend, Vickie Jarrell. His service and burial will be conducted at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Rd., Columbia,SC, November 6, 2019 at 2:00pm with visitation from 12-2:00pm. Friends and family can sign the guest book at thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Nov. 5, 2019