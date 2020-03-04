Jeffrey Ray Howe COLUMBIA - Jeff Howe died March 2, 2020, in Columbia, SC. Jeff was the son of Claude and Bettie Howe. Jeff grew up in Clinton, SC, where he was a member of a state championship high school football team. Jeff lived and worked in Columbia. He was a long-time employee of Whit-Ash. Jeff was the most loving and devoted father to two daughters, Melissa (Robert) Cartin and Melanie (Garrett) Bedenbaugh. He was the proud grandfather of Finley Bedenbaugh, Henry Cartin and Lillian Bedenbaugh. He is also survived by his mother, Bettie Howe, and his brother, Chip (Jenks) Howe. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in The State on Mar. 4, 2020