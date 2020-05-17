Jeffry Dwaine Fouste LEXINGTON - Jeffry Dwaine Fouste, 66, of Lexington, husband of Adriana Alvarez, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020 at his home. Born May 16, 1953 in Shelbyville, IL, he was the son of Melba Roberts Fouste and the late Cecil Dwaine Fouste. Jeffry was also preceded in death by step father Robert Stevens. Jeffry was a graduate of Eastern Illinois University earning a Bachelor's Degree in Education. He furthered his education at the University of Massachusetts where he earned a Master's Degree in Technology. He also attended and received endorsements from both the University of South Carolina and the Citadel. Jeffry loved his country and was a US Army Veteran. He was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church where he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He truly enjoyed history, taught at Gibbes Middle School and was very involved in Civil War Reenactments for many years. Jeffry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He instilled the importance of family to all he met. Surviving in addition to his wife and mother of Columbia are three sons, Sean Fouste of Lexington, Dylan Fouste of West Columbia and Graeme Fouste (Tara) of Katonah, NY; two grandchildren, Cohen Fouste and Harper Fouste; one sister Janet Dorsey (Michael) of Columbia, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends in the USA and Colombia, South America. Due to current Covid-19 circumstances, a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. The family requests in lieu of flowers that those wishing to make memorials please do so to Stand Up to Cancer https://standuptocancer.org/. Woodridge Funeral Home is assisting the Fouste family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 17, 2020.