Jennie Krulac

Jennie Braidic Krulac LEXINGTON - Jennie Braidic Krulac passed away after a short illness on July 1, 2020, at Lexington Extended Care. She was born in McKees Rocks, PA, on February 8, 1926, to Frank and Katarina Braidic. She is predeceased by her husband, Rudolph Krulac, as well as by her siblings, Edward, Ruth and Betty Jane. She is survived by her two daughters, Kathleen Howard of Clinton, MS, and Linda Mabry of Lexington, SC, as well as by grandsons, John Michael and Stephen Howard, great grandson, Nicholas Howard and sister, Margie Weiss. As part of the greatest generation, Jennie worked to support the war effort in Pittsburgh, PA, during World War II, then marrying and giving birth to her daughters there. Jennie and Rudy moved with their family to Nashville, TN, during the late 1950s, where they were communicants of St. Edward's parish. After Rudy passed away, Jennie moved to Clinton, MS, where she helped to raise her two grandsons, of whom she was most proud, and was an active participant at Holy Savior parish. For the last 13 years, she has resided with her daughter, Linda in Lexington, where she was active at Corpus Christi Church. Our mother enjoyed her sewing and needlework and made many friends wherever she lived. Also, as the last surviving member of her generation, she became the de facto matriarch of the Krulac Family, attending most of their biennial reunions scattered across the United States where immediate family as well as many nieces and nephews and their families now reside. Although she stopped traveling at home and abroad in the last few years, she enjoyed her books, puzzles and going out with friends to the very end, and of that we are all grateful. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Donations in Jennie's memory may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
