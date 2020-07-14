1/2
Jennifer Dress
Jennifer Marie Dress 10/31/1978 - 07/11/2020 ELGIN - A time of gathering for Jennifer Marie Dress, 41, will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 4:00 6:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Babcock Center, Attn: Thoyd Warren, 2725 Banny Jones Ave, Springdale, SC 29170. Jennifer was born in Columbia, SC on Halloween 1978. She was diagnosed with Tuberous Sclerosis, which means she had non-cancerous tumors embedded deep within her brain. As she would age these tumors would grow & spread, causing her to lose abilities that were controlled by the different brain receptors. Jennifer was raised by her loving mother & her adoring grandparents until the age of 16. She was then placed with the Babcock Center to live in a group home with other ladies similar in intelligence. She enjoyed her time there because they stayed busy with activities, i.e. going to a day program, church, the zoo, movies, shopping, out to eat and even trips to the beach. On weekends Jennifer was able to come home & spend time with her family. She was happy! Everything changed September 2019...... Jennifer was hospitalized a couple of times & it was necessary for her to have a colostomy & ileostomy, where part of her small intestine had to be pulled through the abdominal wall, thus requiring her to wear an ostomy bag. At the same time, a g-tube was placed to allow feeding added nutrition. Jennifer was still able to eat three pureed meals daily & drink thickened liquids by mouth. However, she now required full-time nursing care & was unable to return to her residential home with the Babcock Center. November 2019 Jennifer began living in a long-term care facility, PruittHealth-Blythewood, SC. She was doing as well as could be expected with the surgeries on her tiny 90-pound body. March 2020 her world fell apart. Nursing home visitation was stopped so her mother was no longer allowed to be by her side daily. Window visits & telephone calls were difficult because of Jennifer's inability to talk or do anything for herself, thus increasing Jennifer's depression & physical decline. Throughout her life, Jennifer made many friends & was loved by so many people. Her smile was her greatest asset! It affected all who experienced it, & if you ever met her, you experienced it. She flashed it quickly & easily! Jennifer has risen from her broken earth body & gone on to be with Jesus Christ, her Lord & Savior. Jennifer can now do many things she never did on earth walk, run, dance! Her family & friends rejoice! Immediate family who will mourn Jennifer's loss are her Mama & Daddy, Patti Dress & Ricky Allen Crosby, & her brother Keith (Lisa) Crosby; her Aunt Sissy Kay Dress & cousin Joshua (Jenny) Dress; her Aunt Rhonda & Uncle Phillip Leonhardt & cousin Steven Leonhardt. Special family that will miss her forever are her Aunt Tanner & Uncle Peter Saxon; sister, Lisa (Tony) Arrowood & nephew, Jonathan Arrowood; sister of her heart, Tierica Jones; her devoted nurse, Deasha Smalls; her caring CNA, Crystal Kyzer; her Babcock Center family & her Pruitt-Health family. For the first time ever, Jennifer ran into the heavenly arms of her Pop Pop & Grammie, Harold Anthony & Dorothy Marie Dress; Granny Willie Mae Adams; Granny Elisabeth Crosby; Grammie Lois Alexakis; & her Uncle Bear, Jim Dress. In addition, her many other family & friends were there watching her receive her heavenly wings while she lit up the heavens with her beautiful smile! Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.

Published in The State on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC 29078
(803) 408-8711
