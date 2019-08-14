Minister Jennifer Gibson COLUMBIA - Minister Jennifer Gibson was born January 30, 1961, to the late James and Eva D. Gibson in Columbia, SC. Minister Gibson departed this earthly life on August 8, 2019. Jennifer Gibson graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1979. She later earned an Associate's Degree in Accounting. She was employed with Stone Manufacturing. Jennifer attended Steadfast Christian Center, where she was an alter worker and minster. Minister Jennifer Gibson leaves to cherish her memories, her siblings, Lee Willingham, Cathy Gibson, Timothy (Patricia) Gibson, Tywana Gibson, and Koskie (Takisha) Gibson; along with a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and other family and friends. The homegoing service for Minister Gibson will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019, 3:00 PM at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Old Rehoboth Baptist Church Cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 14, 2019