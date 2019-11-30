Jennifer Lee Carolyn Chambers ELGIN Funeral service for Jennifer Chambers, 40, will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation 1hr prior, at International Praise Church of God. Burial will follow the service in Old Macedonia Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at Powers funeral home. Memorials may be made to the ITAP ministries c/o International Praise Church of God. Jennifer passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Born in Lexington, SC, she was the daughter of Paul Chambers and Vivian McManus Chambers. Surviving in addition to her parents are her siblings, Janis Chambers (Greg), Melissa Corley (Les), Chris Chambers (Nikki) and Larry Chambers (Misty). Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Nov. 30, 2019