Jennifer Maggie Stiles Scott COLUMBIA - Jennifer Maggie Stiles Scott, born October 5, 1974 in Madison, TN. Died November 25, 2019 in Columbia, SC. She is survived by her loving husband, Derek Sean Scott of Columbia, SC; parents, Errol Allen and Karen Cushenberry Stiles of Greenbrier, TN; brother, Jeremy Allen Stiles of Ridgetop, TN; parents-in-law, Bill and Joy Bailey of Beaver, WV; brother-in-law, Todd Scott of Mount Hope, WV; uncles and aunts, Harold and Joy Cushenberry of Joelton, TN; Johnny and Ruth Cushenberry of Old Hickory, TN; and Butch and Janice Cushenberry of Gallatin, TN. Jennifer was valedictorian of her graduating class at Greenbrier High School, graduated Cum Laude from the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor of Business Administration and also earned a Masters Degree in International Business from UK. Having worked in the University of Kentucky Department of Athletics throughout her time as a student, she was hired into a full-time position upon completing her degree. Jennifer spent seven years in Lexington before being hired at Ohio University as Director of Compliance, ultimately serving eight years at OU and reaching the level of Associate Director of Athletics. She was then hired as Assistant Athletics Director for Compliance Services at the University of South Carolina, achieving her career goal of overseeing compliance operations at a Southeastern Conference school. Mrs. Scott was married for 17 years, deeply cherished her family and was a loyal friend to many. Her commitment to helping others was spread from the student-athletes she served to random people who crossed paths with her, and her directness and commitment to honesty were significant. In short, she did not hide where she stood. Jennifer will be greatly missed not only by her family but also by the many friends she has, which are spread around the country. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to Harvest Hope Food Bank, which she loyally supported throughout her 13 years in Columbia. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

