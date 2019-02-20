Jenny Sloan Lewis WILMINGTON, N.C. - Jenny Sloan Lewis passed away February 12, 2019. She was born April 11, 1956 in Columbia, the daughter of the late Dr. Charles R. Sloan and Mrs. Alice Sloan. Jenny graduated from The Hammond School and The School of Journalism, University of Georgia in 1978. Following her graduation, she moved to Atlanta where she met her husband, Tom Lewis. They continued to live in Atlanta where they raised their two children, Brent and Lora until retiring and moving to Amelia Island, FL and later to Wilmington. Jenny enjoyed a variety of interesting jobs, including modeling, acting, bookkeeping. Her favorite job was mothering her children and time spent with her grand-children. Her best friend was her husband Tom. She is survived by her husband Tom Lewis Sr. of Wilmington, son Brent Lewis and wife Courtney of Atlanta, GA, daughter Lora Ellis and husband Layton, Fernandina Beach, FL. son Tom Lewis, Jr. and daughter Mary Ann Stewart of New Bern, NC., ten grandchildren, mother Mrs. Alice Sloan, Lexington, SC and sisters, Suzanne Sloan of Columbia, Susan Tollison of Lexington and Jodi Tollison Robinson of Atlanta, GA. She was predeceased by her father, Dr. Charles R. Sloan and step-mother Grace Sturkie Sloan.
Published in The State on Feb. 20, 2019