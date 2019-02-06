Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Jennylee Foster PROSPERITY - Jennylee Counts Foster, 87, of 302 N Wheeler Ave., Prosperity, died Friday, February 1, 2019 at Prisma Health Richland in Columbia. Mrs. Foster was born on August 3, 1931 in Prosperity in the house where she lived during her entire life. She was a daughter of the late James Lee "Jeke" and Jennie Hunter Counts. Mrs. Foster was a graduate of Newberry College and the University of South Carolina. She was a retired teacher having taught at Mid Carolina High School for a number of years. Following retirement from education, Jennylee was active with the Newberry County Hospital Volunteer Service, Chaired the Newberry County Hospital Board and was a recipient of the Jake and Mildred Fulmer Humanitarian of the Year award. She held membership in the RSVP, the National Education Association (NEA), the SC Retired Education Association (SCREA), and the Newberry County Retired Education Association (NCREA). She was a member of Wightman United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. Survivors include her sons, Dr. Rick (Lesa) Foster, Jr. of Wadmalaw Island, SC and Sheriff J. Lee (Carol) Foster of Newberry; six grandchildren, Joseph and Amelia Foster, Ashlee Parra, Layna Foster (Ted Pickering), Jenna Foster (Adam Wessinger), and Matthew Foster; great grandchildren, Nico and Lucas Parra, Clara and Adelila Pickering and Maxwell Wessinger; her second family of the home, Mary Harmon, Mckeva Kinard-Shelton and Lyrica, Tru and McKenzie Kinard-Shelton; and caregiver, Jackie Hawkins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Richard P. "Dick" Foster, Sr. and a special aunt, Annie Williams. Entombment will be in Prosperity Cemetery at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until 2:45 PM on Saturday, February 9 at Wightman United Methodist Church with the service to follow at 3:00 PM in the church sanctuary. Memorials are suggested to the Newberry County Memorial Hospital Foundation, PO Box 497, Newberry, SC 29108. On line condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com . Whitaker Funeral Home, Newberry, is assisting the family. Funeral Home Whitaker Funeral Home

1704 College St.

Newberry , SC 29108

