1/2
Jeremy Shane Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeremy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeremy Shane Smith AIKEN - A service to celebrate the life of Jeremy Shane Smith, 49, of Aiken, SC will be held on Sunday September 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Hope Baptist Church. Burial will follow the service at Greenhaven Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Saturday September 12, 2020 at Kornegay & Moseley, 4645 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia, SC 29229. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Jamil Shrine Center or the Shriners Hospital for Burned and Crippled Children, 950 West Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605. Jeremy passed away on Sunday September 6, 2020. He was born in Panama and was the son of the late Carl and Debora May Smith. Jeremy was a member and Past Worshipful Master of Dentsville Masonic Lodge # 398, he was a member of the Jamil Shrine Center and past director (2015-2017) of the Wheels Unit, Vice President of the Jamil Motor Corp. and was the President of the SC Widows Sons, Tribe of Judah. Jeremy is survived by his wife, Melissa Smith; children, Joshua, Audrey and Luke Smith and Tailor Foster; brother, Stuart (Stephanie) Smith; nephew, Anthony Smith. Please sign the online guest book at www.kornegayandmoseley.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
13
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Hope Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home
4645 Hardscrabble Road
Columbia, SC 29229
(803) 788-3334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved