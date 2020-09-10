Jeremy Shane Smith AIKEN - A service to celebrate the life of Jeremy Shane Smith, 49, of Aiken, SC will be held on Sunday September 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Hope Baptist Church. Burial will follow the service at Greenhaven Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Saturday September 12, 2020 at Kornegay & Moseley, 4645 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia, SC 29229. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Jamil Shrine Center or the Shriners Hospital for Burned and Crippled Children, 950 West Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605. Jeremy passed away on Sunday September 6, 2020. He was born in Panama and was the son of the late Carl and Debora May Smith. Jeremy was a member and Past Worshipful Master of Dentsville Masonic Lodge # 398, he was a member of the Jamil Shrine Center and past director (2015-2017) of the Wheels Unit, Vice President of the Jamil Motor Corp. and was the President of the SC Widows Sons, Tribe of Judah. Jeremy is survived by his wife, Melissa Smith; children, Joshua, Audrey and Luke Smith and Tailor Foster; brother, Stuart (Stephanie) Smith; nephew, Anthony Smith. Please sign the online guest book at www.kornegayandmoseley.com