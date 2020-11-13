Jermaine Cobbs , Sr.August 14, 1975 - November 7, 2020Columbia, South Carolina - Jermaine Alexander Cobbs, Sr. was born on August 14, 1975 to the late Alonzo and Madeline D. Cobbs in Orangeburg, SC. He departed this life on Saturday, November 7, 2020.He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Curry-Cobbs; son, Jermain A. Cobbs, Jr.; step-sons, Trayvon Holmes and Travis Ellis; brothers, Eric Brown, Roshelle Brown and Lavar Brown; sister, Madeline R.(Ivory) Holliday; mother in-law, Minnie L. Curry; sister in-laws, Rose Curry, Francena (Eddie) Moore and Stephanie (Stanley) Boykin; aunts; Eva Sumpter, Joanne Gilliam, Shirley (Richard) Davis, Betty (James) Bowman and Sarah Pearl Little; special cousin, Joseph R. Davis; special friend and co-worker, Yolanda Allison; college friend, Donte Little and a host of other relatives and friends whom will miss him dearly.A homegoing celebration will be held Saturday, November 14, 10:00 a.m.at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home.