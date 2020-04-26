Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jernie C. "JC" Green. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jernie C. Green (JC) IRMO - Jernie C. Green (JC), of Irmo passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born on July 21, 1931 in Lumberton, NC. He was the son of the late Harkley and Mamie Green. Jernie was happily married, for 51 years, to the late Verlean Carlisle Green until her passing in 2006. He was a member of St. Michael Lutheran Church and was retired from the U.S. Air Force after 21 years and 21 days of service. Jernie went to work with Honeywell, retiring after 29 years of service. He was a wonderful provider, a good husband, father, and grandfather, and loved us all very dearly and faithfully. Jernie is survived by his daughter, Deborah G. Dawson (Brad) of Columbia, granddaughters; Michelle D. Lee and Amber N. Dawson: great- grandchildren; Brittney N. and Lauren M. Mitchell. He was predeceased by a daughter, Donna Green as well as a sister and four brothers. The family would like to thank NHC of Lexington and Abbey Road Hospice for the care they gave to our father and grandfather. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Bush River Memorial Gardens. Officiating will be Pastor Frank W. Anderson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Michael Lutheran Church, 400 River Road, Columbia, SC 29212

Jernie C. Green (JC) IRMO - Jernie C. Green (JC), of Irmo passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born on July 21, 1931 in Lumberton, NC. He was the son of the late Harkley and Mamie Green. Jernie was happily married, for 51 years, to the late Verlean Carlisle Green until her passing in 2006. He was a member of St. Michael Lutheran Church and was retired from the U.S. Air Force after 21 years and 21 days of service. Jernie went to work with Honeywell, retiring after 29 years of service. He was a wonderful provider, a good husband, father, and grandfather, and loved us all very dearly and faithfully. Jernie is survived by his daughter, Deborah G. Dawson (Brad) of Columbia, granddaughters; Michelle D. Lee and Amber N. Dawson: great- grandchildren; Brittney N. and Lauren M. Mitchell. He was predeceased by a daughter, Donna Green as well as a sister and four brothers. The family would like to thank NHC of Lexington and Abbey Road Hospice for the care they gave to our father and grandfather. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Bush River Memorial Gardens. Officiating will be Pastor Frank W. Anderson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Michael Lutheran Church, 400 River Road, Columbia, SC 29212 Published in The State on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close