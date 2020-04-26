Jernie C. Green (JC) IRMO - Jernie C. Green (JC), of Irmo passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born on July 21, 1931 in Lumberton, NC. He was the son of the late Harkley and Mamie Green. Jernie was happily married, for 51 years, to the late Verlean Carlisle Green until her passing in 2006. He was a member of St. Michael Lutheran Church and was retired from the U.S. Air Force after 21 years and 21 days of service. Jernie went to work with Honeywell, retiring after 29 years of service. He was a wonderful provider, a good husband, father, and grandfather, and loved us all very dearly and faithfully. Jernie is survived by his daughter, Deborah G. Dawson (Brad) of Columbia, granddaughters; Michelle D. Lee and Amber N. Dawson: great- grandchildren; Brittney N. and Lauren M. Mitchell. He was predeceased by a daughter, Donna Green as well as a sister and four brothers. The family would like to thank NHC of Lexington and Abbey Road Hospice for the care they gave to our father and grandfather. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Bush River Memorial Gardens. Officiating will be Pastor Frank W. Anderson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Michael Lutheran Church, 400 River Road, Columbia, SC 29212
Published in The State on Apr. 26, 2020