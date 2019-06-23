Jerome Gaura IRMO - A funeral service to celebrate the life of Jerome Gaura, 93, of Irmo will be held at 10 am Tuesday June 25, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Irmo. The family will receive friends starting at 8:30 am, prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at Bush River Memorial Gardens. Please make memorials to First Baptist Church of Irmo, 7068 Nursery Road, Columbia, SC 29212. Mr. Gaura passed away Wednesday June 19, 2019. He was born in upstate New York and was the son of the late James and Barbara Gaura. Mr. Gaura was a veteran of WWII, where he served in the Pacific Theatre in the Marine Corps and also was part of a top secret program called RADAR. He was a resident of Irmo for 41 years and was a member of First Baptist Church of Irmo. Mr. Gaura is survived by his sons, Douglas (Pat) Gaura of Lexington, SC; Lucinda Ben Avi of Thousand Oaks, CA; and Jeffrey (Linda) Gaura of Monroe, NC; Grandchildren include, Christopher, Jennifer and Stephany, Michael, Lily and Alex. Great grandchildren include Spencer, Rebecca, Rachel, Preston, Caleb and Gianna. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com
Published in The State on June 23, 2019