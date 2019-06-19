Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bush River Memorial Gardens 5400 Bush River Rd Columbia , SC 29212 (803)-772-1231 Send Flowers Obituary

Jerre D. Freeman CHAPIN The funeral service for Jerre D. Freeman (85) of Chapin will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 2:00pm in St. Andrews Baptist Church, 230 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29210. The Reverend Dr. Ronald "Dee" Vaughan will officiate. The family will receive friends in the chapel of the church from 1:00-1:50pm. The entombment will follow in the Mausoleum Chapel of Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. Jerre was born on February 25, 1934 in Calhoun County, Alabama and passed away on June 16, 2019. He was the son of the late Charles Freeman and Jewell Clark Freeman. Jerre proudly served his country in the US Army. He was a longtime member of St. Andrews Baptist Church since 1965 and was a proud graduate of Clemson University. Jerre spent his working years as a communications engineer with AT&T. Survivors include, his loving wife of 65 years, Ann Freeman, daughter; Jan Box (Bill) of Seneca, SC, son; Jon Freeman, granddaughters; Meredith Cooley (Richard) and Callie Box. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorials may be made in Mr. Freeman's honor to St. Andrews Baptist Church, 230 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29210.

