Jerry C. Browder, Sr. GILBERT - Services for Jerry Calhoun Browder, Sr., 69, will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at First Calvary Baptist Church by Rev. Mendle Baker with CDC protocols. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the church. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 810 Maxwell Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646 or the Shriners Hospital for Children
, 950 East Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605. Mr. Browder went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Williamsburg County, he was the son of the late Claude and Mildred D Browder. He spent his formative years in Greeleyville, SC, graduating from Greeleyville High School where he enjoyed playing basketball and baseball. Following high school, he went on to complete his education obtaining a Degree in Business at Midlands Technical College. Mr. Browder had a long career with Hardee's and Bojangles as a Regional Vice President and the Director of Facilities and Remodels. He was an active member of First Calvary Baptist Church, where he was blessed with a wonderful Church Family. At First Calvary he served in many capacities including former Chairmen of the Deacons and was currently serving as Treasurer. Jerry had a servant's heart, loved and served the Lord, was active in disaster relief ministries and an avid supporter of the Connie Maxwell Children's Home. He was a loving Husband, Father, and "PawPaw" to his grandchildren. The family would like to thank family, friends, Lexington Urology, Dr. Willard, LMC Nursing Staff on Halls 4 and 6 in the East Tower, the wonderful staff of All Seasons Hospice and Healthcare of Irmo for their amazing care, support and love. Surviving are his wife, Glenda Wright Browder; son, Jerry Calhoun Browder, Jr.; daughters, Danyele Browder Gardner (Jonathan) and Crystal May Bradley (Michael); grandchildren Jonathan "Jon David" Gardner, II, Jonah Dylan Gardner, Lilian Renee Bradley, Jameson Jerry Bradley, Linden Rose Bradley, Lauren Elizabeth Bradley, Helen Catherine Bradley. Online register at Barr-Price.com
