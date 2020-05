Or Copy this URL to Share

Jerry C. Parker COLUMBIA, SC - Graveside services for Mr. Jerry C. Parker, 72, of 2400 Kneece Road (formerly of Jenkinsville SC), will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery, Jenkinsville SC. Born in Fairfield County, Jerry Parker died May 12, 2020. Surviving: former wife, Nancy Sims-Parker; daughters, Sherri and Jennifer Parker; sons, Brandon Samuels and Justin Parker and a host of other relatives and friends.



