Jerry Dale Cathey MANNING Jerry Dale Cathey, 71, of Manning, South Carolina, husband of Peggy Williams Cathey, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was born on June 22, 1947 in Anderson, South Carolina to the late Forrest Fant Cathey and Ida Coates Cathey. He retired from SCE & G and was a US Navy Veteran. In addition to his wife of 50 years, he is survived by 2 daughters, Lynn Cathey Moody (Alan) and Tara Cathey Davis (Robert); 2 sisters, Nancy Coffey (Finley) and Laura Straube (Mike); 3 grandchildren, Sarah, Cassidy and Bo; and 3 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Tammy Caffey. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 6:00 -8:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington with burial to follow in Ft. Jackson National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice of South Carolina, 198 E. Westmark Blvd., Ste. 2, Sumter, SC 29150; or of South Carolina, 190 Knox Abbott Dr. Ste. 301, Cayce, SC 29033. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Deanna, Georgia and Anne of Amedisys Hospice of South Carolina. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

4720 Augusta Road

Lexington , SC 29073

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Mar. 6, 2019

