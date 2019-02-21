Jerry W. Catoe LUGOFF A Funeral service for Jerry Wayne Catoe, 69, will be held on Friday at 1:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. The Rev. David Robinson will officiate. A public graveside service will be held Monday at 12:00 p.m. in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Mr. Catoe passed away at home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Born in Monroe, N.C., he was the son of the late Eugene and Bonnie Jean Catoe. He served in the United States Army and retired from DuPont. He was a talented artist who enjoyed painting, woodworking, pottery and being involved with the Kershaw County Fine Art Center. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Surviving are his wife, Stephanie P. Catoe; daughters, Amanda Catoe of Murrells Inlet, Kelly Catoe of Camden, Chesnee Catoe of Lugoff and Emily Catoe of Murrells Inlet; sister, Patsy Catoe Fuller; and granddaughter, Olivia Kelly. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Feb. 21, 2019