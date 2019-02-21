Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Catoe. View Sign

Jerry W. Catoe LUGOFF A Funeral service for Jerry Wayne Catoe, 69, will be held on Friday at 1:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. The Rev. David Robinson will officiate. A public graveside service will be held Monday at 12:00 p.m. in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Mr. Catoe passed away at home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Born in Monroe, N.C., he was the son of the late Eugene and Bonnie Jean Catoe. He served in the United States Army and retired from DuPont. He was a talented artist who enjoyed painting, woodworking, pottery and being involved with the Kershaw County Fine Art Center. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Surviving are his wife, Stephanie P. Catoe; daughters, Amanda Catoe of Murrells Inlet, Kelly Catoe of Camden, Chesnee Catoe of Lugoff and Emily Catoe of Murrells Inlet; sister, Patsy Catoe Fuller; and granddaughter, Olivia Kelly. Sign the online register at

Jerry W. Catoe LUGOFF A Funeral service for Jerry Wayne Catoe, 69, will be held on Friday at 1:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. The Rev. David Robinson will officiate. A public graveside service will be held Monday at 12:00 p.m. in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Mr. Catoe passed away at home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Born in Monroe, N.C., he was the son of the late Eugene and Bonnie Jean Catoe. He served in the United States Army and retired from DuPont. He was a talented artist who enjoyed painting, woodworking, pottery and being involved with the Kershaw County Fine Art Center. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Surviving are his wife, Stephanie P. Catoe; daughters, Amanda Catoe of Murrells Inlet, Kelly Catoe of Camden, Chesnee Catoe of Lugoff and Emily Catoe of Murrells Inlet; sister, Patsy Catoe Fuller; and granddaughter, Olivia Kelly. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net Funeral Home Powers Funeral Home

832 Ridgeway Rd

Lugoff , SC 29078

(803) 408-8711 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close