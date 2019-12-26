Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Davis DuBose. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry Davis DuBose CLEMSON - The Reverend Jerry Davis DuBose was born on March 30, 1954, in Manning, South Carolina. He was the son of Talberta Faye Graham and Kelly Joe DuBose. He grew up in Clemson, South Carolina, and only once held another state's driver's license. Because he always had family in the Pee Dee, grew up in the Upcountry, and worked for the South Carolina Republican Party all over the state, his heart belonged to South Carolina completely. There was not a crossroads community in which he didn't know someone. Jerry graduated from D. W. Daniel High School as a three-letter athlete. His college days at Clemson, especially at the KA house, were the happiest of his life. By dropping out to work on political campaigns, he proudly achieved six seasons of Clemson football before graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science. After running Carroll Campbell, Jr.'s Congressional office in Spartanburg, Jerry opened the Huguenot Company, a public relations, advertising, and marketing research firm. He earned an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business before closing his company to return to Clemson to work for his father. Upon his arrival at Duke, he realized that he was in the wrong graduate program and began the process of discernment that led to seminary at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee. He served as an assistant priest at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church in Aiken, South Carolina, before becoming the vicar at the Church of the Holy Apostles in Barnwell, South Carolina. While at Holy Apostles, he revitalized the Barnwell ecumenical community and opened the Holy Apostles Episcopal Day School. Jerry was diagnosed with Early-Onset Alzheimer's disease at fifty-five. He died on December 21, 2019, in Clemson, and is survived by his wife Serena, his stepson, James Paisley, his sister and brother-in-law, Candice and Jeff Davis, and his brother, Yale DuBose. A service of the Burial of the Dead will be held on Friday, December 26 th , at 2:00, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 193 Old Greenville Highway, Clemson, South Carolina 29631. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the South Carolina Botanical Garden, 150 Discovery Lane, Clemson, South Carolina 29634-0174 or to the Carrol Campbell Neuropathology Laboratory, c/o CCNL Coordinator, 171 Ashley Avenue, MSC 908, Charleston, SC 29425. Jerry would wish for you to offer prayers of thanksgiving for the staffs of Senior Solutions in Seneca, SC, Clemson Downs, and the Hospice of the Foothills for their untiring kindnesses and care.

