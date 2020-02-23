Jerry P. Fawley COLUMBIA - Jerry P. Fawley was born in Warsaw, Indiana, in 1927, the son of the late Opal Fawley McCloughan and Harry Fawley and the step-son of Walter McCloughan. He passed away on February 22, 2020, in Columbia, South Carolina, at the age of ninety-two. Mr. Fawley is survived by his wife of seventy years, Yaeko H. Fawley, and his daughters and sons-in-law, Shirley Fawley, Linda Fawley, Debra Fawley Grice (Robbie), and Sandra Fawley Byrd (David), along with his beloved granddaughters, Blakely Byrd and Merrell Grice. In 1945, Mr. Fawley entered the United States Army and served honorably for twenty-seven years, retiring as a Master Sergeant. Subsequently, he worked for fifteen years with the United States Postal Service. While in the military, Mr. Fawley's tours of duty included being stationed in several countries in the European and Pacific theaters, as well as in the United States. Those who knew Mr. Fawley will always treasure the traits that defined him--integrity, faithfulness, dedication, intelligence, and a dry wit. He adored his family and never stopped being there for them until his last breath. Love, help, and wise counsel compose memories, which will help sustain Mr. Fawley's wife, daughters, and grandchildren for the rest of their lives. A private graveside service will be held later this week. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, which was of Mr. Fawley from his early days as a young soldier.
Published in The State on Feb. 23, 2020