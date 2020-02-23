Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Fawley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry P. Fawley COLUMBIA - Jerry P. Fawley was born in Warsaw, Indiana, in 1927, the son of the late Opal Fawley McCloughan and Harry Fawley and the step-son of Walter McCloughan. He passed away on February 22, 2020, in Columbia, South Carolina, at the age of ninety-two. Mr. Fawley is survived by his wife of seventy years, Yaeko H. Fawley, and his daughters and sons-in-law, Shirley Fawley, Linda Fawley, Debra Fawley Grice (Robbie), and Sandra Fawley Byrd (David), along with his beloved granddaughters, Blakely Byrd and Merrell Grice. In 1945, Mr. Fawley entered the United States Army and served honorably for twenty-seven years, retiring as a Master Sergeant. Subsequently, he worked for fifteen years with the United States Postal Service. While in the military, Mr. Fawley's tours of duty included being stationed in several countries in the European and Pacific theaters, as well as in the United States. Those who knew Mr. Fawley will always treasure the traits that defined him--integrity, faithfulness, dedication, intelligence, and a dry wit. He adored his family and never stopped being there for them until his last breath. Love, help, and wise counsel compose memories, which will help sustain Mr. Fawley's wife, daughters, and grandchildren for the rest of their lives. A private graveside service will be held later this week. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, which was of Mr. Fawley from his early days as a young soldier.

Jerry P. Fawley COLUMBIA - Jerry P. Fawley was born in Warsaw, Indiana, in 1927, the son of the late Opal Fawley McCloughan and Harry Fawley and the step-son of Walter McCloughan. He passed away on February 22, 2020, in Columbia, South Carolina, at the age of ninety-two. Mr. Fawley is survived by his wife of seventy years, Yaeko H. Fawley, and his daughters and sons-in-law, Shirley Fawley, Linda Fawley, Debra Fawley Grice (Robbie), and Sandra Fawley Byrd (David), along with his beloved granddaughters, Blakely Byrd and Merrell Grice. In 1945, Mr. Fawley entered the United States Army and served honorably for twenty-seven years, retiring as a Master Sergeant. Subsequently, he worked for fifteen years with the United States Postal Service. While in the military, Mr. Fawley's tours of duty included being stationed in several countries in the European and Pacific theaters, as well as in the United States. Those who knew Mr. Fawley will always treasure the traits that defined him--integrity, faithfulness, dedication, intelligence, and a dry wit. He adored his family and never stopped being there for them until his last breath. Love, help, and wise counsel compose memories, which will help sustain Mr. Fawley's wife, daughters, and grandchildren for the rest of their lives. A private graveside service will be held later this week. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, which was of Mr. Fawley from his early days as a young soldier. Published in The State on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations