Jerry Dean "Seebo" Feaster PELION - Jerry Dean "Seebo" Feaster, 62, of Pelion passed away Thursday August 22, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center. He is survived by his children, Crystal Feaster, Deana Lewis, Julie Culclasure and Daniel Feaster; sister, Bonnie Page and brother, Mike Feaster; grandchildren, Paisley and Mason Cribb and 3 nieces and 4 nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lucy Feaster and sister, Barbara Ann Picard. A private service will be held at a later date. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com
Published in The State on Aug. 25, 2019