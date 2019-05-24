Jerry Ray Johnson COLUMBIA - Jerry Ray Johnson, 92, of Columbia, SC, passed away May 21, 2019. He was the husband of the late Billie Wannamaker Johnson, his wife of 70 years. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 2:00 pm at St. John's United Methodist Church, in Aiken, SC. Mr. Johnson was born in Savannah, Ga. He was the son of the late Mozelle Johnson. Mr. Johnson served in the United States Navy and was a retired Mechanical Engineer in the Textile Industry. He was Co-Chair of the Aiken Sesquicentennial and a property developer. He was a member of the Rotary Club, Aiken Businessmen's Association, Investment Club, St. John's United Methodist Church, American Society of Mechanical Engineers, LesAmis Dance Club, Aiken Supper Club and SC Textile Manufacturer's Association. He was also Managing Engineer at Woodside Plantation in Aiken, SC. Survivors include two sons, Rupert Johnson of Columbia, SC, and W. Elliott Johnson of Aiken, SC; one daughter, Bee Johnson Towler (Chip) of Port Royal, VA; and grandchildren, Jerry A. Towler (Meera) of San Antonio, TX, Will Towler of Philadelphia, PA, and Callie S. Towler of Herndon, VA. The family requests that memorials be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry Street NW, Aiken, SC 29801, Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church 126 Kennerly Road, North, SC 29112, OR 140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 210, Columbia, SC 29210. The family would like to thank the staff of NHC Parklane Memory Care and the staff of Daybreak for their compassionate care. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on May 24, 2019