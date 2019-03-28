Jerry "Tot" Rinehart LEESVILLE - Jerry was born on May 18, 1958. He died March 25, 2019. Memorial service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, March 31, at Milton Shealy Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the funeral home. Jerry "Tot" was predeceased by both his mother and father Shirley and OP Tot Rinehart and a nephew Austin Lester. Jerry "Tot" is survived by 2 stepsons Cody and Cole Riddlehoover also by his brother Chris Rinehart of Batesburg, and 2 sisters Sharon "Rick" Lester and Patricia "Wayne" Whitten of Batesburg, also by aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Jerry "Tot" was a self made sub contractor who owned and operated Rinehart installation and he worked at Fox's Beer and Wine as well. Jerry "Tot" was loved by many and will be missed by all of us. In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to Milton Shealy Funeral Home, 115 North Pine Street, Batesburg, SC 29006. The Family would like to thank everyone for their kind words and prayers during our time of mourning. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 28, 2019